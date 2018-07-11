‘Episodes’ co-creators Jeffrey Klarik and David Crane list L.A. penthouse for $29.9 million

The lavish Century City penthouse of writer-producers Jeffrey Klarik and David Crane, who together co-created the Showtime series “Episodes,” has returned to market at $29.9 million, the same price it originally listed for two years ago.
Klarik and Crane purchased the residence at the Century building eight years ago for about $11.06 million and created an elaborate living space that evokes the Art Deco movement popularized during the 1920s and ’30s.
Hand-picked antiques and period details pay homage to early ocean liners, including glass panels reclaimed from the Normandie. Other features include bronze and alabaster sconces by French artist Albert Cheuret, Belgian black marble floors and rosewood paneling. In the living room is a piano once owned by jazz bandleader Paul Whiteman.
The 5,320-square-foot penthouse, offered fully furnished, comprises seven rooms that include a center hall, a library/study, a formal dining room, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the master bedroom and living room.
An expansive terrace of about 600 square feet extends the living space outdoors. Views take in the city lights and mountains.
Klarik has writing and producing credits that include the shows “Mad About You,” “Half & Half” and “The Class.” Crane is known for his work on the long-running sitcom “Friends” as well as the spin-off series “Joey” and the show “Veronica’s Closet.”
The couple are selling the property because they now work primarily overseas.
Aaron Kirman of Pacific Union International holds the listing.