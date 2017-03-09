Jennifer Lopez sells her Hidden Hills estate at a steep discount

The Hidden Hills home of singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, once listed for as much as $17 million, has sold for $10 million.

Sitting on three-plus-acre of grounds, the estate centers on a sprawling traditional-style house with 17,129 square feet of living space on a single story. The home, built in 1987, was completely renovated by Lopez during her ownership.

Among the living spaces are formal and informal living rooms, a wood-paneled office and a master suite with a sitting room and a private terrace. The formal dining room has seating for a dozen.

A separate entertainment/work wing is reached by breezeway and contains both dance and recording studios, a 20-seat theater, a game room and a speakeasy-style bar.

Outdoors, a resort-style swimming pool, a play area and a lounge are spread throughout the manicured grounds. Garage parking can accommodate up to eight vehicles, and 15 more can be parked in the motor court.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland co-listed the property with Marc and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties. Emil Hartoonian of the Agency represented the buyer.

Lopez, 47, has film credits that include starring roles in last year’s “The Boy Next Door” and “Lila & Eve” and the 1997 movie “Selena.” Her eight studio albums include her 1999 debut album “On the 6” and her most recent “A.K.A.”

She bought the house in 2010 for $8.2 million, records show.

