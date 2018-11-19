Soap opera veteran Jensen Buchanan is ready for a clean break in Brentwood

Veteran soap opera actress Jensen Buchanan has listed a Brentwood home she owns through a trust for sale at $2.45 million.
The single-level Traditional, built in 1955, has an open floor plan, wood floors and vaulted ceilings. A fireplace anchors the living room. The kitchen has a beamed ceiling, stainless-steel appliances and an eat-at center island. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
French doors at the back of the house open to a covered terrace, a pavilion and an outdoor kitchen. A stone bridge with a waterfall overlooks the pool and spa area.
Buchanan, 56, has appeared on such daytime soap operas as "Another World," "As the World Turns," "General Hospital" and "One Life to Live."
She bought the property in 2016 for $1.9 million, public records show.
Jade Mills and Johnny Schell of Coldwell Banker are the listing agents.