Formula One driver Jenson Button races to sell Brentwood home

By Jack Flemming
Oct 23, 2018 | 7:30 AM
Racecar driver Jenson Button is asking $6.85 million for the Brentwood home he bought last year for $6.1 million. (Realtor.com)

Jenson Button’s stay in Brentwood is shaping up to be a pit stop. After buying a Traditional-style home in the area last year for $6.1 million, the Formula One champion has put the property on the market for $6.85 million, records show.

Through a fenced front yard, a flagstone walkway approaches the white-painted two-story. Inside, the Cape Cod-inspired house offers 4,800 square feet of living space filled with an elegant mixture of hardwood floors, paneled walls, crown molding and modern lighting fixtures.

On the main level, there’s a formal dining room, a family room with a fireplace, a coffered-ceiling kitchen with a massive center island and a living room with a wall of pocketing doors. The master suite, one of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, surveys the scene from the second story.

Outside, a flagstone patio adjoins a turf lawn. A fire pit, a wet bar and a swimming pool with a spa fill out the backyard space.

Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing. Nash also represented Button when he bought the property last year.

Button, 38, retired from Formula One in 2017 after 18 years in the circuit, a stretch that saw him win 15 races and the championship in 2009. He now competes in the Japanese Super GT Series.

