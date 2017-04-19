Fashion designer Jeremy Scott lists Outpost Estates spread for $1.875 million

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott has listed his home in the Outpost Estates area of the Hollywood Hills for sale at $1.875 million, records show.

The multi-level house, which underwent a makeover during the designer’s ownership, blends elements from traditional, Art Deco and contemporary styles.

The two-story home sits on a hillside lot in the Outpost Estates area of Hollywood Hills. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Tucked behind walls and gates, the offbeat house is entered through a broad front door with a center door knob. Inside, ebony hardwood floors, gallery walls and subdued accents walls set an elegant tone.

The 2,160 square feet of living space include a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a bar, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The open floor plan and curving wall of windows bring in views of the canyon and cityscape.

Mature trees and landscaping make up the grounds.

Aaron Kirman of John Aaroe Group holds the listing.

Scott, 41, gained a following for his street-style designs that often incorporate elements of pop culture. The creative chief at Moschino, he has outfitted such stars as Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

He bought the house in 2003 for $1.057 million, records show.

