'Star Trek: Voyager' star Jeri Ryan beams out of Encino with a home sale

Actress Jeri Ryan of “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Body of Proof” fame has sold her home in Encino for $4.95 million.
Ryan, an ardent Francophile, bought the property nearly two decades ago for $4,000,040 and went to great lengths to build the French country estate. A 1755 stone fireplace, 18th century columns, and tile and cobblestone were all imported from France.
Trees, including mature olives and California live oaks, were brought in to the 1.44-acre site by crane; Ryan spent about $1 million just on the grounds.
Other details of note include 100-year-old reclaimed terra cotta floors in the chef’s kitchen, Versailles-pattern French limestone floors and Venetian plaster walls in the bedrooms. The movie theater has seating for 20 and a pop-up snow cone machine. The great room features thick timber beams and a “Borg” alcove, a set souvenir from Ryan’s days on “Voyager.”
Including the pool house, guest house and detached office, there are six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in 15,530 square feet of living space. A swimming pool and spa, an outdoor dining room, gardens and producing fruit and nut trees fill the grounds.
Ryan, 49, won a pair of Saturn Awards for her role as Borg Seven of Nine on “Star Trek: Voyager.” She currently appears on the Amazon series “Bosch.”
Aaron Kirman and Alan Taylor of John Aaroe Group were the listing agents. Kirman and Taylor also represented the buyer.
