Retired MLB slugger Jermaine Dye notches another San Diego home sale

Another year, another sale for retired slugger Jermaine Dye.
The two-time MLB All-Star has dealt his Tuscan-style villa in San Diego for $4.1 million, records show. A year ago he sold a Spanish-style spread in Poway for $2.85 million.
Set on a three-quarter-acre lot, the 6,655-square-foot home is perched high above its neighbors in the Santaluz golf course community. Two fountains front the estate: one at the center of the driveway, and one inside a romantic courtyard dotted with olive trees.
Inside the Italianate interior, extensive millwork and exposed-beam ceilings keep the eyes peeled upward. The main floor holds a gourmet kitchen with farmhouse sinks, a dining room and an indoor-outdoor living room.
Five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a sports bar and a movie theater complete the floor plan.
The Tuscan vibes continue outside, where a stone loggia extends the entertaining space. A pool, spa and putting green sit beyond. Above, a terrace offers one of two outdoor fireplaces.
Javin Hope and Ramon Maldonado of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing. K. Ann Brizolis, also with Sotheby’s, represented the buyer.
Dye, 44, bought the house in 2015 for $3.75 million, records show. He grabbed a World Series title and MVP with the White Sox in 2005, and he also spent time with the Braves, Royals and Athletics before retiring in 2011.