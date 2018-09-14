Bel-Air estate tied to late billionaire Jerrold Perenchio lists for $21.5 million

Another piece of Jerrold Perenchio’s vast real estate portfolio, a gated estate with views extending from the cityscape to the Pacific, has come on the market in Bel-Air for $21.5 million.
Not to be confused with Chartwell, the late billionaire’s neighboring and once primary residence, the corner-lot property sits on 1.27 acres of grounds that include a sprawling single-story house and a small vineyard.
The 7,942-square-foot home, designed by Allen Siple and built in 1951, has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and additional staff quarters that include a separate living room. A butler’s pantry and breakfast room adjoin the kitchen. The common rooms, which include a grand living room and a wood-paneled den, take in city and garden views.
Lawn, formal landscaping and a large motor court fill out the setting.
Perenchio, who died last year at 86, bought the property from the estate of Paquita Machris, the late philanthropist and big-game hunter, nearly a decade ago for $9.2 million.
Since the former chairman and chief executive of Univision’s death, Perenchio’s estate has listed and sold a number of properties including two homes and land in Malibu. His main residence, a 10.3-acre French neoclassical estate, is currently for sale at $350 million — a price that puts it among the most expensive residential listings in the U.S.
Drew Gitlin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.