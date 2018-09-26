Lakers great Jerry West looks to deal Mediterranean home in Playa Vista

Jerry West, the legendary Lakers player and current Clippers executive, has put a Playa Vista home he owns in a trust in play at $2.299 million.
Near the home of Lakers controlling President Jeanie Buss, which is also currently for sale, the streamlined Mediterranean-style house is described in the listing as move-in ready. Dark wood floors, contemporary fixtures and built-ins are among details of note. The chef’s kitchen is furnished with an island and a wine fridge.
Some 3,700 square feet of open-plan living space features a living room with a fireplace and French doors that open to a balcony. A second balcony extends from the family/media room. A dining room, an office with built-ins, three bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the living space.
Outside, turf and lush landscaping fill a fenced and gated front courtyard. There’s also a three-car garage.
West bought the property new more than a decade ago for $1.695 million, real estate records show.
The 80-year-old basketball great won an NCAA title at West Virginia University prior to embarking on a 14-year career with the Lakers in which he made 14 All-Star teams and won a championship (1972).
As general manager with the Lakers, West assembled six championship teams and was the NBA Executive of the Year in 1995. He won a second Executive of the Year award in 2004 as general manager of the Memphis Grizzlies.
He joined the Clippers organization last year as an executive board member.
Sally Forster Jones and Meredith Schlosser of Compass hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.