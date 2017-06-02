Jillian Michaels tones her asking price and relists Malibu beach house

Jillian Michaels is getting serious about shedding some square footage.
The fitness trainer and television personality has put her home in Malibu back on the market for $8.775 million, down about $1 million from when it first came up for sale last year.
The modern-style home, built in 1990, has walls of glass and ocean-view terraces that overlook 53 feet of frontage on Las Flores Beach. The subdued interiors incorporate poured concrete, modern fixtures and bi-folding doors. A floating steel-and-glass staircase connects each level.
The 4,308 square feet of living space include family and living rooms, a formal dining room, an office and a chef’s kitchen with a butler’s pantry. The master suite has a walk-in dressing room and a soaking tub for a total of three bedrooms and four bathrooms.
There’s also a four-car garage.
Michaels bought the property seven years ago for $6.625 million, records show.
Justin Alexander of Halton Pardee + Partners is the listing agent.
The 43-year-old is known for her appearances on the reality series “The Biggest Loser” and “Losing It With Jillian.” Her body of work also includes fitness-related DVDs, books and video games and a line of workout clothes.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Robert Downey Jr. snaps up a new ocean view in Malibu for $3.8 million
Angelina Jolie buys the Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz
Marilyn Monroe's onetime Brentwood home sells for over the asking price
Disc jockey Jed the Fish lists his pristine Queen Anne Victorian in Pasadena