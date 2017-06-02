Jillian Michaels tones her asking price and relists Malibu beach house

Jillian Michaels is getting serious about shedding some square footage.

The fitness trainer and television personality has put her home in Malibu back on the market for $8.775 million, down about $1 million from when it first came up for sale last year.

The modern-style home, built in 1990, has walls of glass and ocean-view terraces that overlook 53 feet of frontage on Las Flores Beach. The subdued interiors incorporate poured concrete, modern fixtures and bi-folding doors. A floating steel-and-glass staircase connects each level.

The 4,307-square-foot, modern-style home sits on 53 feet of beachfront in Malibu. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

The 4,308 square feet of living space include family and living rooms, a formal dining room, an office and a chef’s kitchen with a butler’s pantry. The master suite has a walk-in dressing room and a soaking tub for a total of three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

There’s also a four-car garage.

Michaels bought the property seven years ago for $6.625 million, records show.

Justin Alexander of Halton Pardee + Partners is the listing agent.

The 43-year-old is known for her appearances on the reality series “The Biggest Loser” and “Losing It With Jillian.” Her body of work also includes fitness-related DVDs, books and video games and a line of workout clothes.

Caption In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. Caption In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Robert Downey Jr. snaps up a new ocean view in Malibu for $3.8 million

Angelina Jolie buys the Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz

Marilyn Monroe's onetime Brentwood home sells for over the asking price

Disc jockey Jed the Fish lists his pristine Queen Anne Victorian in Pasadena