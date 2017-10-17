BREAKING NEWS
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane pulls in $12.5 million for Pebble Beach mansion

As his team makes a playoff run, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is making moves of his own.

A limited liability company linked to the baseball exec has just sold a six-bedroom home in Pebble Beach for $12.5 million.

Set on a knoll above Padre Lane, the newly built, 9,956-square-foot house sits on nearly two acres of landscaped grounds.

Large windows provide views of the coast in the living room, which also has coffered ceilings and a fireplace. Hardwood floors lead to the formal dining room, and farther in, dark hardwood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances reside in the epicurean kitchen.

A curved hallway provides access to many of the bedrooms and an office. The house also has a library, wine cellar and elevator, and two guest suites sit separate from the main residence.

The second level features multiple balconies overlooking the outdoor patio areas and the ocean beyond.

Nicholas Glaser of Carmel Realty Company held the listing. Karen McDermott of Alain Pinel Realtors represented the buyer.

Crane is engaging in a real estate overhaul of sorts. The Astros owner has an eight-bedroom estate designed by architect Germano Milono on the market in Pebble Beach for $29.9 million, and he also recently sold a four-bedroom in Colorado for $900,000.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

