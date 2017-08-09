Knicks center Joakim Noah scores an offseason spot in breezy Malibu

Count Joakim Noah among those who have jumped into Malibu’s summer rental scene. The Knicks big man has leased a home in the Sunset Mesa neighborhood for $25,000.
The renovated contemporary has views of the ocean and mountains from its hilltop lot. Polished interiors feature open-plan spaces, wide-plank oak floors and vaulted ceilings. Bi-folding doors open to the rear.
A living room with a Porcelanosa-tiled fireplace, a center-island kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms are among the living spaces. The master suite has another fireplace and telescoping doors that lead to an outdoor spa.
A swimming pool, a trellis-topped patio, lawns and landscaping fill out the backyard.
The property last changed hands two years ago for $2.9 million, public records show.
Donna Bohana of Solstice International Realty Malibu was the listing agent for the property. Samantha Barretto of Douglas Elliman represented Noah.
The 32-year-old Noah joined the Knicks last offseason as a free agent, agreeing to a four-year, $72-million contract. The two-time all-star holds averages of 7 points and 9.4 rebounds in 10 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and New York.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Deion Sanders’ Dallas penthouse with a rooftop pool sells for $4.05 million
Manhattan Beach estate on half an acre fetches $20 million
America's most expensive home hits the market in Bel-Air at $350 million
Streetwear designer Hiroki Nakamura finds fitting home in Hollywood Hills West