Knicks center Joakim Noah scores an offseason spot in breezy Malibu

Neal J. Leitereg
Count Joakim Noah among those who have jumped into Malibu’s summer rental scene. The Knicks big man has leased a home in the Sunset Mesa neighborhood for $25,000.

The renovated contemporary has views of the ocean and mountains from its hilltop lot. Polished interiors feature open-plan spaces, wide-plank oak floors and vaulted ceilings. Bi-folding doors open to the rear.

A living room with a Porcelanosa-tiled fireplace, a center-island kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms are among the living spaces. The master suite has another fireplace and telescoping doors that lead to an outdoor spa.

A swimming pool, a trellis-topped patio, lawns and landscaping fill out the backyard.

The property last changed hands two years ago for $2.9 million, public records show.

Donna Bohana of Solstice International Realty Malibu was the listing agent for the property. Samantha Barretto of Douglas Elliman represented Noah.

The 32-year-old Noah joined the Knicks last offseason as a free agent, agreeing to a four-year, $72-million contract. The two-time all-star holds averages of 7 points and 9.4 rebounds in 10 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and New York.

