Knicks center Joakim Noah scores an offseason spot in breezy Malibu

Count Joakim Noah among those who have jumped into Malibu’s summer rental scene. The Knicks big man has leased a home in the Sunset Mesa neighborhood for $25,000.

The renovated contemporary has views of the ocean and mountains from its hilltop lot. Polished interiors feature open-plan spaces, wide-plank oak floors and vaulted ceilings. Bi-folding doors open to the rear.

A living room with a Porcelanosa-tiled fireplace, a center-island kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms are among the living spaces. The master suite has another fireplace and telescoping doors that lead to an outdoor spa.

The contemporary-style home in Malibu features ample patio space, a swimming pool and panoramic ocean views. (Solstice International Realty Malibu) (Solstice International Realty Malibu)

A swimming pool, a trellis-topped patio, lawns and landscaping fill out the backyard.

The property last changed hands two years ago for $2.9 million, public records show.

Donna Bohana of Solstice International Realty Malibu was the listing agent for the property. Samantha Barretto of Douglas Elliman represented Noah.

The 32-year-old Noah joined the Knicks last offseason as a free agent, agreeing to a four-year, $72-million contract. The two-time all-star holds averages of 7 points and 9.4 rebounds in 10 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and New York.

