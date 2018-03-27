Advertisement

A house that McDonald’s built comes up for sale in Rancho Mirage

By Jack Flemming
Mar 27, 2018 | 12:55 PM
The former home of the late Joan Kroc, ex-wife to McDonald's CEO Ray Kroc, is on the market in Rancho Mirage for $5.275 million. (Coldwell Banker Global Luxury)

Order up. A contemporary-style home built for Joan Kroc, the late philanthropist and ex-wife of McDonald's Corp. franchiser Ray Kroc, is on the market in Rancho Mirage for $5.275 million.

The sleek estate sits under the shade of not golden arches, but palm trees.

Built in 1984 by Holden & Johnson Architects, the one-story home features mountain views from its 1.2-acre lot. Noted designer Steve Chase handled the interiors, which span almost 8,000 square feet. An open floor plan with high ceilings connects a grand living room and dining area.

Other living spaces include a galley-style kitchen, breakfast nook, theater room, game room, six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

Walls of glass line the home's backside, looking out to a rock-accented pool and spa. An outdoor cabana sits adjacent. Gardens and covered patios dot the surrounding grounds.

The home last traded hands in 2008 for $4.2 million, records show.

John Nelson and Cat Moe of Nelson-Moe Properties, an affiliate of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, holds the listing.

Kroc was a philanthropist, founding the Joan B. Kroc Foundation. When she died in 2003 at the age of 75, she left $225 million to National Public Radio.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

