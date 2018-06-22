Dodgers' Joc Pederson circles the bases on a new home in Studio City

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson has picked up a new home base in Studio City, buying a modern farmhouse-inspired home for $3.15 million.
Completed two years ago, the custom two-story features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and nearly 5,000 square feet of open-plan living space. Details of note include high ceilings, wide-plank oak floors and a home theater with tiered seating. A wine locker sits off the common areas.
A butler’s pantry connects the living room and chef’s kitchen, which is anchored by a broad island/breakfast bar. There are fireplaces in the family and living rooms as well as the master suite, which has a view of the backyard.
Telescoping glass walls open to a covered patio and outdoor kitchen area. A saltwater swimming pool and spa complete the hedged and fenced grounds.
The property originally came up for sale in April for $3.25 million, records show.
Brad Simpson of the Agency was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
Pederson, drafted by the Dodgers in 2010, made history in 2015 when he became the first Dodgers rookie to start an All-Star game. The 26-year-old outfielder has hit 71 home runs in 475 career games for L.A.
Through 67 games this year, he is hitting a career-best .277 with nine home runs.