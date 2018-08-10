Joe Jonas lists picture-perfect farmhouse in Sherman Oaks for $4.25 million

Joe Jonas is moving on from his Sherman Oaks home of two years. The singer-actor of Jonas Brothers and DNCE fame has put the gated spot on the market for $4.25 million.
Built in 2016, the two-story house presents as a Cape Cod-inspired contemporary in the farmhouse style.
Modern touches include slabs of Calacatta marble, custom barn doors and accent walls lined in board-and-batten and tongue-and-groove siding. Black cabinetry and gold Waterworks fixtures create visual contrast in the chef’s kitchen.
The formal entry opens to 5,600 square feet of living space covered by wide-plank oak floors. Built-ins fill the walls in the office/den, and a butler’s pantry connects the dining room and kitchen area. The movie theater features tiered seating.
There are fireplaces in the living room, family room and master suite, which comprises a sitting room, dressing room and lavish bath. In all, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Bi-folding doors open to a wide covered patio that overlooks the backyard. The quarter-acre lot, which is fenced and hedged, also holds a swimming pool with a cascading spa, lawn and a detached guest house.
Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency is the listing agent.
Jonas, 26, gained fame in the mid-2000s as the frontman for the pop-rock band that included his brothers, Nick and Kevin. Three years ago, he formed the funk-pop group DNCE, which has released one solo album and singles that include the hit “Cake by the Ocean.” More recently, the band released the extended play “People to People.”
As an actor, Jonas has credits that include the film “Zoolander 2” and the show “Angie Tribeca.” He has a voice role in the animated film “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” which hit theaters in July.