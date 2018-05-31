Singer-songwriter Joey McIntyre makes a quick exit from his Hancock Park block

Joey McIntyre won’t be hanging tough on this block anymore. The singer-songwriter of New Kids on the Block fame has sold his renovated home in historic Hancock Park for $5.836 million, records show.
The Traditional-style home, designed by architect Paul Williams, appears to have been in high demand. The property sold about two weeks after hitting the market for $41,000 over the asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Set back from the street, the 1925 two-story boasts such handsome details as a flared gable entry, stonework and thin shutters that pop against the white front of the home. Inside, crisp white wainscoting, dark hardwood floors and warm gray hues combine for an East Coast feel.
A foyer lined in checkerboard marble sits beyond the front door and opens directly to the living and dining rooms. The kitchen, which has a wide island/breakfast bar and built-in booth seating, adjoins the family/media room. There are four bedrooms and six bathrooms including an upstairs master suite with a fireplace and an expanded bathroom.
The quarter-acre property also includes a guesthouse and a stone-rimmed swimming pool. Turf lawns, hedges and ample patio space complete the backyard.
Jackie Smith of Compass held the listing, according to the MLS. Lisa Hutchins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
McIntyre, 45, joined New Kids on the Block in 1985 after Mark Wahlberg left the group. The boy band’s hits include "Step by Step," "Please Don't Go Girl" and "You've Got It (The Right Stuff)." Last year the group embarked on the Total Package Tour, a nine-week retrospective through 46 cities that earned more than $40 million.
He bought the property in 2007 for about $4.55 million, records show.