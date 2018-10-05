Posh Beverly Hills home was once personal residence of architect John Elgin Woolf

Famed architect John Elgin Woolf designed homes for stars such as Bob Hope and Cary Grant, and it’s little surprise that his own residence had serious style as well.
The architect’s personal Hollywood Regency-inspired estate, built in 1926, is on the market for $9.995 million in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.
A remodel can do a lot for a price tag. Last year, prior to a dramatic overhaul, the property traded hands for $5.2 million.
Spread across two stories and 5,367 square feet, each of the home’s living spaces exudes its own flair. A flashy rotunda foyer with black walls and floors kicks things off before leading into a mirrored-wall living room connected to an outdoor veranda.
There’s also a family room with a small fireplace, an elegant formal dining room and a sleek kitchen splashed with gold cabinetry.
Shag carpet coats the whitewashed master suite, complete with a lounge, balcony and marble-filled bathroom. In all, there are five bedrooms and 6.25 bathrooms.
Out back, a geometrical patio wraps around a pool with a statue. Sitting areas surround the space, taking in panoramic views of the city
David Yocum of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
Woolf, together with his partner Robert Koch Woolf, built homes for the Hollywood elite throughout the 1950s and ’60s. Together, they crafted estates for Judy Garland, Errol Flynn and Barbara Stanwyck, as well as remodeled Craig Ellwood’s notable Case Study House No. 17.
He’s also the architect behind Marjorie Lord’s longtime residence in Trousdale, which recently sold to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $15 million.