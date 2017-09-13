Fox Sports exec John Entz does some reprogramming in Manhattan Beach

After spending the summer on the market, the Manhattan Beach home of Fox Sports president of production John Entz has found a new owner.

The Craftsman-vibe house sold for $3.21 million, or about $200,000 less than what Entz originally listed the home for in June.

Reached by a brick stairway, the five-bedroom house has a massive porch that spans the entire front of the home. Inside, five bedrooms and four bathrooms are spread across 3,712 square feet of living space.

The five-bedroom Craftsman has a spacious veranda and French doors throughout. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A Dutch door entry leads a two-story great room highlighted by French doors and tall windows. The open floor plan features hardwood floors, which connect the living room to the kitchen and dining area.

Upgrades to the home include Walker Zanger stone, high-end lighting and a spa bath in the master suite. Elsewhere in the master bedroom, French doors open to to a balcony overlooking the living room below.

Out back, landscaping surrounds a small lawn and brick patio, outfitted with a grill. The garage holds four cars, and the flat driveway can host two more.

John Corrales and Lauren Forbes of Coldwell Banker Residenial held the listing. Jeremy Shelton of Strand Hill Christie’s International represented the buyer.

Entz bought the home in 2011 for $2.275 million, according to public records.

Before becoming president of production and an executive producer at Fox Sports in 2015, the Sports Emmy Award-winner also spent time at the MLB Network and ESPN.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'Star Trek' alum Jonathan Frakes buys Woodland Hills home for $2.78 million

‘Milkshake’ singer Kelis puts her home (and yard) in Glendale up for sale

Writer-producer I. Marlene King lists Sunset Strip-area digs for $4.5 million

Pasadena's Case Study House No. 10 listed for $3 million after renovation