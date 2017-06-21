John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s former Hollywood Hills home lists for $2.5 million

The Hollywood Hills home that singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, sold three years ago has come on the market for $2.495 million, or for lease at $12,000 a month.
The Midcentury Modern-style home, built in 1961, devotes the majority of its 2,200 square feet to open-plan space. Vaulted and beamed ceilings top a free-flowing common area consisting of a center-island kitchen, a dining room and a living room with a fireplace. Sliding glass doors open to a covered patio for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.
There are three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms including one bedroom currently used as a recording studio. The master suite is equipped with a glass-enclosed shower and an open-air bathing room with a large soaking tub.
Outdoors, decking extends to the edge of the property. Views take in the surrounding treetops and hillside.
Heather Boyd of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is the listing agent.
Legend and Teigen sold the property in 2014 for $2 million, The Times previously reported. The couple have since moved on to a Beverly Hills home once owned by Rihanna.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Richard Dorman-designed post-and-beam comes full circle in Sherman Oaks
Manhattan Beach home with Lakers and Kings pedigree lists for $2.9 million
Actor Adam Goldberg lists his Midcentury home in Los Feliz for $1.75 million
Pop rocker Martin Johnson records a quick home sale in West Hollywood