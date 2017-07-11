‘Family Guy’ writer-producer John Viener lists his 1920s home in Windsor Square

John Viener, writer, producer and voice actor for the animated sitcom “Family Guy,” has put his home in historic Windsor Square on the market for $2.525 million.

Built in 1920, the European-inspired Arts and Crafts home blends period details with a mix of modern updates. Appointments include quarter-sawn oak floors, double-hung windows and an imported Italian stone fireplace in the living room. Original mahogany built-ins take center stage in the dining and family rooms.

The Arts and Crafts-style home, built in 1920, sits on a quarter-acre lot in Windsor Square. (PhotoShelter) (PhotoShelter)

Also within the 2,519 square feet of living space is a sun room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, an island and a wet bar.

Brick patio space, formal gardens and 100-year-old trees make up the backyard. At the rear of the quarter-acre property is a detached garage and a hedged and fenced swath of lawn.

The property last changed hands in 2000 for $875,000, records show.

John Steiner and Joan Yarfitz of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.

Viener, 45, has credits that include the shows “American Dad!” and “Bordertown” as well as the films “Ted” and “Ted 2.” He has also voiced the character of Norm the Robot on Disney’s “Phineas and Ferb.”

