Zorro creator's home in Glendale sells with a slash to the price

The Glendale house that was once the home of Zorro character creator Johnston McCulley has sold for $1.85 million. The Mission Revival-style residence came on the market in June at $2.2 million.

The past association with the writer is not the 1907 dwelling’s only brush with fame. In addition to functioning as Casa Verdugo restaurant from 1910 to 1921, the place was used by silent movie director Mack Sennett as a film location.

The Glendale property was once a restaurant and at another time the home of Zorro creator Johnston McCulley. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Retaining a vintage look, the house features a 50-foot courtyard, cathedral ceilings and a Mission sunburst emblem window. The grand foyer and dining and living rooms have inlaid cherry floors.

There are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and 4,749 square feet of living space. Two basement spaces could be used for wine storage or a studio.

French windows and doors bring in views of the surrounding gardens and fruit trees. A guesthouse, pergola, shaded decks and a spa complete the grounds.

McCulley, who died in 1958 at 75, got his start as a police reporter and wrote crime novels and stories under several names. The character of Zorro debuted in 1919 in the magazine serial story “The Curse of Capistrano.”

Shannon Cistulli and Diana Walker of Dilbeck Real Estate handled the transaction.

