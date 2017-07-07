L.A. Kings goalie Jonathan Quick completes sale of Manhattan Beach home

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick has sold his home in Manhattan Beach’s Gaslamp District for $3.975 million.

The two-story home, which combines elements of Craftsman and Cape Cod style, saw immediate interest when it listed for sale in May and was in escrow after just two days on the market. It had been listed for just shy of $4 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Built in 2007, the house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms in more than 3,500 square feet of living space. The main floor, largely devoted to open-plan space, includes a center-island kitchen, family room and dining nook. A pass-through with a sink and bar area connects the kitchen and the living and dining rooms.

The Cape Cod and Craftsman-style house, built in 2007, is in Manhattan Beach's Gaslamp District. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Outdoors, a small patio contains a wall fireplace, a built-in barbecue and a kegerator. A covered porch sits off the entrance to the home.

Quick, 31, has twice won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Kings. He is signed through the 2022-23 season as part of a 2012 contract extension worth a reported $58 million.

Records show the goalie paid $2.83 million for the house in 2013. Last year he bought another home in the area for $2.95 million, The Times previously reported.

June Emerson of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Robb Stroyke of Vintage Real Estate Group represented the buyer.

