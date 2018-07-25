Former Dodger Josh Beckett picks up an ocean-view base in Manhattan Beach

Josh Beckett, the retired pitching ace who played for the Marlins, Red Sox and Dodgers, has bought a home in Manhattan Beach for $2.6 million.
The contemporary-style home is in the Gaslight District, an area known for its streets lined with original gas-burning lamps.
Built in 1963 and recently remodeled, the two-story has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and nearly 1,500 square feet of living space. Features include wide-plank wood floors, custom lighting, a chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar and a master suite with a walk-in closet. There are ocean views from living and dining rooms, which share a fireplace.
An enclosed patio sits off the back of the home.
The property came up for sale toward the end of May and sold for $1,000 over the asking price, property record show.
Susan Kaminski of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty and broker Kyle King were the listing agents. Danelle Lavin of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer, who made the purchase through a limited liability company.
Beckett, 38, four years ago after an injury-riddled season with the Dodgers in which he threw a no-hitter. The right-hander won the World Series Most Valuable Player award with the Marlins in 2003. In 2007, he earned American League Championship Series MVP honors en route to his second World Series title with the Red Sox.
A three-time All-Star, Beckett finished his career with a 138-106 record and an earned run average of 3.88 across 14 seasons.