‘House of Cards’ producer Joshua Donen moves on from Midcentury home in Malibu

“House of Cards” producer Joshua Donen has dealt a final hand in Malibu, selling his Midcentury Modern-vibe home for $4.77 million.
That’s more than three times what it previously sold for — $1.3 million — in 1999, records show.
Landscape architect Sean Knibb designed the grassy grounds that surround the 1976-built two-story, which sits in the guard-gated Sierra Retreat community. Mature landscaping enhances the home’s wide front. Out back, hedges surround a lawn with a patio, a swimming pool, a sports court and a fire pit.
Modernist details are evident throughout the home’s interior. Walls of glass frame the foyer, and built-in bookshelves fill the step-down living room. Vaulted and beamed ceilings top the common rooms.
Things feel more modern in the center-island kitchen, which has dark hardwood floors that continue into the connected dining room. Walls of windows brighten the space and pull in views of the backyard.
In 3,344 square feet, there are four bedrooms — all en suite. The ocean sits a half-mile away.
Cooper Mount of the Agency handled both ends of the deal.
Donen, 63, produced a few films in the 1990s, such as “The Underneath” and “The Great White Hype,” before expanding to television. More recently, he was the executive producer on an episode of the Netflix show “Mindhunter,” as well as the 2014 film “Gone Girl.”