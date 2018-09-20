Actor Joshua Malina drops $2 million on a sunny spot in Mar Vista

“West Wing” actor Joshua Malina is heading to the Westside after scooping a Traditional-style home for $2.005 million in Mar Vista, real estate records show.
Built in 1948, the one-story dwelling is approached by a stone walkway that cuts through a landscaped frontyard. The front door opens directly into the home’s focal point: a hardwood-lined open floor plan with a tile-wrapped fireplace and indoor-outdoor dining area.
Within 2,026 square feet, there’s also an eat-in kitchen, a bright family room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the master suite, French doors open to a fenced backyard with a saltwater pool.
The space also holds a stone patio with a lounge, a grill and a detached two-car garage.
Sherri Noel of Keller Williams Santa Monica held the listing. Renee Westerhout, also with Keller Williams Santa Monica, represented Malina.
In addition to “The West Wing,” Malina also starred in another Aaron Sorkin show — “Sports Night” — as well as “Big Shots” and “In Plain Sight.” More recently, the 52-year-old appeared in ABC’s “Scandal.”