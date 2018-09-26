Oscar-nominated producer Julie Yorn hands off longtime Brentwood home

The Brentwood market has treated Julie Yorn well. After buying a 1930s Spanish home in 2001 for around $3.1 million, the film producer has sold the property for $5.925 million.
It came on the market in June and was under contract in less than a month, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Double gates guard the half-acre lot before a driveway approaches the ivy-draped home. Highlights on the main floor include a beamed-ceiling living room with a fireplace, a dining room under coffered ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with marble countertops and a sunny breakfast nook.
A corner fireplace touches up the family room, which connects to the backyard via French doors.
Four bedrooms and five bathrooms fill out the 4,400-square-foot interior. Upstairs, two of the bedrooms share an outdoor terrace, and the master suite extends to a balcony of its own.
Brick mixes with grass in the landscaped backyard. An outdoor kitchen sits across from a swimming pool, and a walkway leads to a tennis court on the back end of the grounds.
Nathan Stadler, David Berg and F. Ron Smith of the Smith and Berg Partners team at Pacific Union International Smith were the listing agents. Smith also represented the buyer.
A native of New York, Yorn is the co-president of Sidney Kimmel Entertainment. As a producer, she received an Oscar nomination for 2016’s “Hell or High Water,” and her other notable credits include “Max Payne,” “Red Riding Hood” and the recently released Matthew McConaughey film “White Boy Rick.”