Advertisement

Poof! Magician Justin Willman records a quick sale in the Hollywood Hills

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Aug 31, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Poof! Magician Justin Willman records a quick sale in the Hollywood Hills
The Hollywood Hills home of magician-comedian Justin Willman, who appears in the new Netflix show "Magic for Humans," has sold for $1.618 million. (Adrian Van Anz)

If you blinked, you probably missed it.

The home of magician-comedian Justin Willman, whose new show “Magic for Humans” debuted on Netflix last month, has quickly found a buyer in the Hollywood Hills.

Advertisement

The Mediterranean-style house, dating to the early 1920s, hit the market in late July and was listed as pending less than a week later, according to the Multiple Listing Service. It sold Thursday for $1.618 million, or $119,000 over the asking price.

Willman purchased the 1920s Mediterranean Revival-style home seven years ago for $856,000.
Willman purchased the 1920s Mediterranean Revival-style home seven years ago for $856,000. (Adrian Van Anz)

A stairway lined with artistic tile risers leads past a trellis-topped patio and a tiled fountain before ending at the front door. Inside, the 2,134-square-foot interior has been updated while maintaining its period charm. Features include arched doorways, exposed beams and Saltillo floors. The kitchen has been refreshed save for a vintage stove.

Advertisement

A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a library, four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms complete the floor plan. Additional flex space lies on the basement level.

Outside, mature trees and landscaping provide cover for decking, a circular spa and an al fresco dining area. Further up the hillside, a lookout takes in the surrounding hills.

Leslie Romenesko of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent.

Willman, 38, has been a frequent guest on such talk shows as “The Tonight Show,” “Ellen” and “Conan.” He’s also hosted the cooking competition show “Cupcake Wars” and the game show “Win, Lose or Draw.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement