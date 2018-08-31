Poof! Magician Justin Willman records a quick sale in the Hollywood Hills

If you blinked, you probably missed it.
The home of magician-comedian Justin Willman, whose new show “Magic for Humans” debuted on Netflix last month, has quickly found a buyer in the Hollywood Hills.
The Mediterranean-style house, dating to the early 1920s, hit the market in late July and was listed as pending less than a week later, according to the Multiple Listing Service. It sold Thursday for $1.618 million, or $119,000 over the asking price.
A stairway lined with artistic tile risers leads past a trellis-topped patio and a tiled fountain before ending at the front door. Inside, the 2,134-square-foot interior has been updated while maintaining its period charm. Features include arched doorways, exposed beams and Saltillo floors. The kitchen has been refreshed save for a vintage stove.
A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a library, four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms complete the floor plan. Additional flex space lies on the basement level.
Outside, mature trees and landscaping provide cover for decking, a circular spa and an al fresco dining area. Further up the hillside, a lookout takes in the surrounding hills.
Leslie Romenesko of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent.
Willman, 38, has been a frequent guest on such talk shows as “The Tonight Show,” “Ellen” and “Conan.” He’s also hosted the cooking competition show “Cupcake Wars” and the game show “Win, Lose or Draw.”