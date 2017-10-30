Singer-designer Karyn White sells onetime Jonathan Frakes home in Beverly Hills

Singer and interior designer Karyn White has sold a Beverly Hills home for $14 million through a limited liability company. She bought the Georgian Colonial-style estate two years ago from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor Jonathan Frakes for $11.995 million.

The two-story home behind gates, which sits on more than an acre, underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation during White’s ownership. Gone is the dated-looking red-brick exterior, replaced by a clean-looking white painted brick with black shutters.

The Georgian Colonial-style home has been reinvented inside as a Traditional with a contemporary twist. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Traditional with a contemporary twist, the 10,000 square feet of interiors feature a wood-paneled study, a wine cellar, a gym, a tricked-out man cave with a wet bar, seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

The park-like backyard has rolling lawns, mature trees and a swimming pool.

White, 52, had such hits as “Superwoman,” “The Way You Love Me” and “Romantic” in the 1980s and ’90s.

Rayni Williams and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Jon Grauman of the Agency represented the buyer.

