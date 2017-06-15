Actress-singer Kat Graham bids adieu to laidback home in Hollywood Hills

“Vampire Diaries” star Kat Graham has pulled up stakes in the Hollywood Hills, selling her home of five years for $1.175 million.
The Spanish-style house, obscured from the street by gates and fences, was built in 1927. An ornate front door, wood and tile floors and separate meditation and music rooms are among the features of the bohemian-vibe retreat.
Some 2,174 square feet of living space includes a living room with beamed ceilings, an updated kitchen, a den, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Lush landscaping surrounds a patio in the backyard. A courtyard with a fountain sits off the front entry.
Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Mark Meyer of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
Graham, 27, was a fixture on the supernatural series “The Vampire Diaries,” which wrapped production in March after eight seasons. More recently, she played the role of Jada Pinkett in “All Eyez on Me,” the newly released film biopic about late hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur.
Also a singer, Graham has collaborated with such artists as will.i.am, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber.
She bought the house in 2012 for $849,000, public records show.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Kevin Costner offers his oceanfront perch for $60 million
Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth takes us inside her favorite room: The piano room
NBA's Kris Humphries sees a nice return in sale of Beverly Hills home