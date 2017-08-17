Kate Walsh’s Encino house sells for well over the asking price

The Encino home of actress Kate Walsh proved to be a hit on the open market.
The one-acre estate in the Royal Oaks neighborhood hit the market a month ago for $4.25 million and sold this week for $350,000 above the asking price — $4.6 million.
The traditional-style house, built in 1950 and recently renovated, has 4,300 square feet of living space that includes an updated kitchen, a screening room, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A wall-sized window in the living room brings in garden views, while bi-folding doors in the dining room open to the backyard.
A guesthouse and fenced tennis court accompany the main house on the fenced and gated grounds. Streams of market lights add ambiance above the swimming pool.
The house was being offered for lease earlier this year at $15,000 and $17,500 a month. Walsh, known for her roles on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice,” bought the property four years ago for $2.75 million, records show.
The 49-year-old actress has credits that also include the sitcoms “Norm” and “The Drew Carey Show.” More recently she appeared on the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”
Barry Sloane and Marc Silver of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, represented the buyer.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
'American Idol' director Bruce Gowers begins another search for a buyer in Malibu
Retired weatherman Johnny Mountain lists his Wallace Neff classic in Pasadena
Warriors star Stephen Curry sells Walnut Creek home for $2.94 million
First of 14 minimalist-modern homes hits the market in Palm Springs