‘Milkshake’ singer Kelis puts her home (and yard) in Glendale up for sale

Perhaps one too many boys came to Kelis’ yard. The pop singer, known for her hit 2003 single “Milkshake,” has listed her Spanish-style home in Glendale for $2.195 million.
The fully restored five-bedroom house, built in 1924, enters to an open floor plan lined with dark hardwood. Bay windows bring in views of the mountains, while custom French doors lead into an arched-ceiling living room, complete with a tiled fireplace.
A formal dining room sits adjacent to the gourmet kitchen, where black-and-white checkered floors pair with bright yellow appliances and tiled walls.
The covered patio has a kitchen of its own, outfitted with a stone sink, refrigerator and grill. Arched gateways lead out to a saltwater pool framed by two large palm trees.
A fire pit sits to the side, and the guesthouse feet away comes equipped with a full bathroom, polished concrete floors and a river rock wall.
Amenities in the master suite include heated floors, a steam shower, a fireplace and a balcony.
The singer purchased the 3,850-square-foot home for $875,000 in 2012, according to public records.
Burt Bakman of Keller Williams Studio City holds the listing.
Kelis, 38, debuted her first album, “Kaleidoscope,” in 1999, but struck fame with “Milkshake” four years later. Fittingly, she’s since pivoted to cooking, graduating from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school and introducing her own line of sauces as well as her first cookbook, “My Life on a Plate.”
