Volleyball stars Casey and Kerri Walsh Jennings buy a plantation-inspired home in Manhattan Beach

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings and her husband, beach volleyball player Casey Jennings, have bought a new home in the Manhattan Beach area for $2.6 million.

Set on an oversized lot, the plantation-inspired house was built by local football-star-turned-developer Jim Obradovich, who won a Rose Bowl and a national men’s volleyball title in the 1970s while at USC.

The Jenningses purchased the home prior to completion, allowing them to customize the multi-level property. Public records show the newly built house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms in nearly 3,600 square feet of interior space.

Two large terraces extend from the second level for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

Anthony Kostelak of RE/MAX Estate Properties handled the sale, which closed off-market.

Kerri Walsh Jennings, 38, teamed with Misty May-Treanor to win gold in beach volleyball at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Games. Last year, she and teammate April Ross won a bronze medal at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Casey Jennings, 41, won the AVP Manhattan Beach Open championship in 2013 with Matt Fuerbringer. A former best defensive player, he has seven tour victories for his career.

