Warriors’ Kevin Durant drops $12.05 million on oceanfront home in Malibu

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors has shelled out $12.05 million for his own slice of beachfront in Malibu.
Set on a privately gated street, the multilevel contemporary home was originally built in 1976 and extensively remodeled five years ago. Features include open-concept living and dining rooms, wide-plank French oak floors and vaulted ceilings — a likely must-have for the 6-foot-10 basketball player.
Sliding walls of glass and terrace balconies on three levels survey a sandy cove on Broad Beach.
Also within more than 5,100 square feet of space is an updated kitchen finished in Calcutta marble, a media room with a glass wine wall, a library, a movie theater, a wet bar, four bedrooms and six bathrooms. A lofted space doubles as a massage and exercise area, and an elevator serves each floor.
An outdoor spa and dining patio finish off the indoor-outdoor setting.
The property hit the market in late January for $12.45 million and was under contract in just under two months, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Susan Monus and Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" personalities James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency represented Durant, who facilitated the purchase through a corporate entity.
Durant, 29, is a nine-time All-Star and was the NBA's most valuable player in 2014. The star forward was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player last year after helping the Warriors to a title over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In 68 games this season, he averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and a career-high 1.8 blocks.
