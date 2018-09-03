Pop-idol-turned-homebuilder Kevin Jonas parts with his New Jersey residence

Kevin Jonas, the eldest member of the onetime teen idol band the Jonas Brothers, has sold his custom home in Montville, N.J., for $2.25 million.
It’s a safe bet that every inch of the 6,907-square-foot Hamptons-inspired Colonial was entirely to his liking. These days, the 30-year-old struts his stuff in the home construction industry.
Built by Jonas/Werner Fine Custom Homes, the partially stone-clad house is set on more than two acres on a wooded hillside. Outdoor amenities include a saltwater pool and a waterfall.
Inside is a two-story grand entry with a staircase, a dining room with a glassed-in wine wall, a center-island kitchen and a billiards room. A television rises up from a kitchen counter at the push of a button.
Including the second-floor master suite, which features a fireplace, dual walk-in closets and a dressing room, there are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The finished basement has a gym, a children’s play area and lots of wall space to hang guitars.
The Jonas Brothers, who gained notice appearing on the Disney Channel, played together in two stints from 2005 to 2013 and released four pop-rock albums.
Jonas originally put the property on the market in late 2016 for $2,499,900. Now, it’s onto the next project.