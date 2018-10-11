Comedian Kevin Nealon gives home sale another go in Pacific Palisades

Perhaps emboldened by the opening of Rick Caruso’s Palisades Village boutique retail center, Kevin Nealon has put his home in Pacific Palisades back on the market for a dollar shy of $5 million.
Earlier this year, the comedian and actor and his wife, Susan Yeagley, had asked $4.7 million for the property.
Built in 2009, the Georgian-inspired Traditional home boasts a white symmetrical front accented with black shutters and a front door colored a cerulean blue.
The more than 5,600 square feet of interior space features a living room with a fireplace, an office/den and a kitchen with a 12-foot-long island. There are oak floors, coffered and box tray ceilings and contemporary fixtures. Soft gray walls in the dining room provide a subtle deviation from the other rooms.
Three bedrooms, entertainment space and a kitchenette lie on a lower level, and the upstairs master suite opens to a private deck. There are seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.
A small patch of lawn, hedges and landscaping make up the backyard.
Nealon, 64, appeared on "Saturday Night Live" in the 1980s and '90s and had a five-year stint on the show hosting the "Weekend Update" sketch.
Among his television and film credits are the sitcom-drama "Weeds" (2005-12), "All I Want for Christmas" (1991) and "Happy Gilmore" (1996). He currently appears on the CBS sitcom “Man With a Plan.”
Nealon bought the house in 2010 for $3.45 million, records show.
Cindy Ambuehl of the Agency and broker Elizabeth Stein hold the listing.