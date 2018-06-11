‘Hercules’ hopes to move Westlake Village house with the stroke of a pen

Muscle-bound actor Kevin Sorbo, known for portraying Hercules and other strongman heroes, and his actress wife, Sam, who sometimes uses the last name Jenkins, have listed their estate in Westlake Village at $3.75 million.
A long, tree-lined drive leads to the Mediterranean-style villa in the North Ranch area. The nearly 1.5 acres of grounds include a swimming pool with a spa, a detached gym/pool house, a covered entertainment area and an outdoor fireplace. An expansive flat lawn adjoins a putting green.
The house is entered through a two-story double-door foyer. A home theater with two tiers of seating, a game room, two offices, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms are within the 7,556 square feet of living space. Panoramic views take in the mountains.
Sorbo, 59, has had scores of acting credits since he starred as Hercules in "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" (1995-99) and as Captain Dylan Hunt in "Andromeda" (2002-05).
Jenkins, 51, played Serena on "Hercules" and was in the 1996 season of “Chicago Hope.”
They both starred in the 2017 film “Let There Be Light,” which Jenkins co-wrote and Sorbo directed.
The couple bought the property in 2008 for $3.2 million, public records show. They previously listed it for sale four years ago at $4.5 million.
Sigi Ulbrich and Pam Moran of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty are the listing agents.