Designer Kim Gordon’s latest gem hits the market in Santa Monica for $8.45 million

Designer Kim Gordon’s latest offering — a picture-perfect property with bohemian flair in Santa Monica — is listed for sale at $8.45 million.
The stylish spot showcases all of Gordon’s usual touches: airy interiors, indoor-outdoor spaces, glass walls, architectural vibes. After a down-to-the-studs remodel, the home features vaulted ceilings, five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and nearly 4,600 square feet of space.
Steel doors open to floors of limestone and walnut. Per usual for Gordon, the kitchen is emphasized in the open floor plan, boasting an island that’s half wood, half marble.
In the living room, a wooden wall encases a fireplace. The house holds three in total.
The sunroom, set under vaulted ceilings, opens to a pool. Gardens fill the rest of the grounds, which span a third of an acre.
Tami Pardee and Stormie Leoni of Halton Pardee and Partners hold the listing.
The property traded hands last year for $4.8 million, records show.
Gordon specializes in demolishing home interiors and quickly renovating them into designer spaces. Her last project, a breezy abode in Venice, sold last year for $5 million.