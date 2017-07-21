BREAKING NEWS
Contemporary perch is easy, breezy in Laguna Beach

Neal J. Leitereg
Sweeping ocean views run from north to south at this custom-built contemporary, which sits on a bluff overlooking Victoria Beach. To make the most of the coastal setting, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass take in crashing waves and passing boats on three levels of living. Massive skylights filter natural light through the heart of the 6,500-square-foot home.

The details

Location: 2661 Victoria Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Asking price: $18.995 million

Built: 1990

House size: 6,500 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 7,000 square feet

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; central skylight; glass staircase; custom elevator; whole-house smart-home system; formal living and dining rooms; children’s bunk bedroom; chef’s kitchen; master suite with ocean-view office; lower-level lounge; gym; 700-bottle wine cellar

About the area: In the 92651 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price in May was $1.925 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.4% decrease in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: John Stanaland, (949) 689-9047, HÔM Sotheby's International Realty

