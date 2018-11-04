NBA star LaMarcus Aldridge dishes three-story townhouse outside Dallas

NBA big man LaMarcus Aldridge suits up for the San Antonio Spurs, but he’s making real estate moves across the Lone Star State.
The six-time All-Star has sold a three-story townhouse in Southlake, a suburb of Dallas, for an undisclosed price. (Texas is among a number of states that does not require the public disclosure of prices in real estate transactions.)
Clad in red brick, the home spans 3,918 square feet marked by wide-plank wood floors under 10-foot ceilings. Granite tops the counters in the center-island kitchen, and a built-in fireplace bolsters the living room.
There’s a lounge and freestanding tub in the master suite, one of three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It opens to a second-story balcony. Above that, an expansive game room fills the top level.
Outside, another highlight: a patio courtyard with a plunge pool and spa.
The property had been listed for $1.495 million, according to the MLS.
Barbara and Ashley Pantuso of Keller Williams Realty held the listing.
Aldridge, 33, is no stranger to the home flip. In 2016, he paid $7 million for a property in Newport Coast’s Crystal Cove and sold it last summer for $8.35 million.
A native of Dallas, he played college ball at the University of Texas before being drafted by the Portland Trailblazers in 2006. He inked a three-year contract extension worth $72.3 million with the Spurs last year in a season that saw them fall to the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.