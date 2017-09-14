Former NBA player Landry Fields parts with ocean-view house in Manhattan Beach

California basketball product Landry Fields, who played for the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors, has sold his home in Manhattan Beach for $2.325 million.

Found about three blocks from the beach, the Spanish-vibe house features such details as cherry wood floors, modern chandeliers and an elevator servicing three floors. Arched windows and terraces take in peek-a-boo ocean views.

A living room with a fireplace, dining room, skylight-topped kitchen, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms lie within slightly more than 2,400 square feet of living space. The master suite has a fireplace and French doors that open to a private balcony.

The three-story house, built in 2003, sits about three blocks from the shoreline in Manhattan Beach. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A small patio sits off the ground floor. There’s also an attached two-car garage.

Broker Kevin P. Cummins was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Fields, 29, joined the San Antonio Spurs front office last year as a college scout. The former Stanford Cardinal guard-forward battled injury as a player and last appeared in the NBA during the 2014-15 season. He holds career averages of 6.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.

He bought the house three years ago for $1.999 million, records show.

