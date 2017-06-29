Newly built contemporary rises along the waterfront of Las Flores Beach

Dark aluminum siding forms the shell-like exterior of this newly built home, which looks onto the ocean from its spot on Malibu’s Las Flores Beach. Designed by Lorcan O’Herlihy, the subdued contemporary features pocketing glass walls that lead to surf-facing balconies on both floors. A rooftop patio creates additional living space outdoors.

The details

Location: 20838 Pacific Coast Highway, 90265

Asking price: $6.595 million

Built: 2017

Architect: Lorcan O’Herlihy

The subdued contemporary, designed by Lorcan O'Herlihy and built this year, features ocean-facing balconies, a Bulthaup kitchen and a rooftop deck. (Simon Berlyn | Berlyn Photography) (Simon Berlyn | Berlyn Photography)

House size: 1,970 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Lot size: 3,569 square feet

Features: Wide-plank oak and tile flooring; floor-to-ceiling walls of glass; white Bulthaup kitchen with custom cabinetry; European fixtures; ocean-view master suite; multiple terraces; rooftop deck; beachside storage; outdoor storage

About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price in May was $2.575 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 24.3% decrease in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Jack Pritchett, (310) 456-6771, Pritchett-Rapf & Associates

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Jared Leto sells his Studio City digs for $51,000 over the asking price

E.P. Janes cottage stands the test of time in Altadena

Mindy Kaling sells Hollywood Hills West home with a view for $1.61 million

Actress Amy Yasbeck puts longtime Beverly Hills home up for sale