Newly built contemporary rises along the waterfront of Las Flores Beach

Dark aluminum siding forms the shell-like exterior of this newly built home, which looks onto the ocean from its spot on Malibu’s Las Flores Beach. Designed by Lorcan O’Herlihy, the subdued contemporary features pocketing glass walls that lead to surf-facing balconies on both floors. A rooftop patio creates additional living space outdoors.
The details
Location: 20838 Pacific Coast Highway, 90265
Asking price: $6.595 million
Built: 2017
Architect: Lorcan O’Herlihy
House size: 1,970 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms
Lot size: 3,569 square feet
Features: Wide-plank oak and tile flooring; floor-to-ceiling walls of glass; white Bulthaup kitchen with custom cabinetry; European fixtures; ocean-view master suite; multiple terraces; rooftop deck; beachside storage; outdoor storage
About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price in May was $2.575 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 24.3% decrease in price compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Jack Pritchett, (310) 456-6771, Pritchett-Rapf & Associates
To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Jared Leto sells his Studio City digs for $51,000 over the asking price
E.P. Janes cottage stands the test of time in Altadena
Mindy Kaling sells Hollywood Hills West home with a view for $1.61 million
Actress Amy Yasbeck puts longtime Beverly Hills home up for sale