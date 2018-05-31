Ousted Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin sets up shop in Manhattan Beach

Laurence Potdevin, the former chief executive of upscale yoga apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica, has gone shopping in L.A.’s South Bay.
The fashion executive has snapped up a Cape Cod-style spread in Manhattan Beach for $4.999 million, or about $500,000 less than what the property originally listed for in January. The purchase comes roughly three months after Potdevin resigned from his position at Lululemon in the wake of allegations of misconduct.
A Dutch door marks the entrance to the shingle-clad spot, opening to 3,600 square feet of bright and designer-done living spaces. Coffered ceilings and French oak floors accent the living room, while three sets of French doors connect the space to a covered patio.
The second story holds a master suite set under wood-beamed ceilings. Above that, a guest suite fills out the third story, opening to a private terrace. In all, there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Potdevin joined Lululemon, which specializes in yoga-inspired apparel, in 2014, replacing company founder Chip Wilson. Before that, he served as president of Toms Shoes and chief executive of Burton Snowboards.
Matt Morris and Christa Lyons of Strand Hill Christie's International Real Estate held the listing. Brigitte Pratt, also with Strand Hill, represented Potdevin, according to the MLS.