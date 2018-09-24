Home above Sunset Strip renovated by John Lautner seeks $4.5 million

Above the bright lights of the Sunset Strip, a home renovated by celebrated architect John Lautner is for sale for about $4.5 million.
Set on a desirable double lot, with street access from the front and rear, the multilevel residence originally dates to the 1940s.
The house was updated by Lautner in the decades that followed and retains a number of built-ins and wood details done by the modernist architect. Large picture windows that take in leafy views reflect the architect’s emphasis on embracing natural landscapes.
The 1,672 square feet of interior include a living room with a wall fireplace, a galley-style kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Another fireplace is situated in the office/den, which is topped by a vaulted and skylight-topped ceiling.
Outdoors, the quarter-acre property has paths that lead through a blanket of palms and lush landscaping. A covered patio and a swimming pool with a raised spa lie near the main house. Also on the grounds is a detached studio/guesthouse.
The property last changed hands more than a decade ago, real estate records show.
James Nasser of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.