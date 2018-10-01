Film producer Lawrence Grey snaps up a brand new build in Cheviot Hills

Film producer Lawrence Grey, who was an executive at Universal Pictures and Fox Searchlight Pictures before launching Grey Matter Productions in 2013, has paid $3.8 million for a stylish Traditional-style home in Cheviot Hills, records show.
Completed this year, the two-story house pairs light hardwood floors with black-and-white tones across two stories totaling more than 4,000 square feet of living space. Main-level common rooms include a sunny living room, a sleek center-island kitchen and a great room bolstered by a modern fireplace.
Through pocketing doors, the interior connects to a covered patio with a fire pit and grill. The fenced grounds also hold a lawn, pool and spa.
Five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the highlight of which is a beamed-ceiling master suite with a freestanding tub, complete the floor plan. French doors open to a second-story balcony that takes in views of the neighborhood.
The home first hit the market in April with an asking price of $3.895 million, records show.
Sally Forster Jones and Kevin Pane of Compass were the listing agents, according to the MLS. Jones also represented the buyer.
A native of Canada, Grey holds producer credits on “Hope Springs” and “Last Vegas,” which starred Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas and Morgan Freeman. He founded Grey Matter Productions in 2013, and the company released its first film, “Lights Out,” three years later.