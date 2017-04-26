Rockets owner Leslie Alexander seeks $16.4 million for La Jolla home

Leslie Alexander, the billionaire owner of the Houston Rockets, has put a beachfront home in La Jolla on the market for $16.4 million. That’s a $500,000 price increase from two years ago when the property was last up for sale.
Completed in 2002, the contemporary-style house has collapsible walls of glass, an elevator and 9,320 square feet of living space on three floors. Seaside decking overlooks 50 feet of ocean frontage, and a private gate leads down to the shore below.
Two kitchens, a game room, a separate laundry with a pet shower and expansive formal areas are among the living spaces. The master suite occupies the entire third floor and has his-and-hers bathrooms, separate closets and spa-like tubs. In all, there are three bedrooms and six bathrooms plus an office.
Also on the property is an attached three-car garage.
The property last changed hands more than a decade ago for $15 million, property records show.
Greg Noonan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.
Alexander acquired the Houston Rockets in 1993 for $85 million. The team would go on to win back-to-back NBA titles (1994, 1995) in his first two seasons as owner.
The former bond trader on Wall Street has a net worth of about $1.9 billion, according to Forbes.
