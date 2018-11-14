Actress Lily Collins puts West Hollywood condo on the market

Actress and model Lily Collins is ready to fly the coup in West Hollywood, listing her condominium of about a decade for sale at $2.995 million.
Located within the Sierra Towers building, the corner unit features about 1,700 square feet of living space, a single master suite and two bathrooms. Walls of windows center on views from downtown Los Angeles to Century City.
The main living area is largely devoted to open-plan space and consists of living and dining rooms, a wet bar and an updated kitchen. A custom walk-in closet/dressing room and a built-in office comprise the master suite. A private terrace extends the living area outdoors.
The high-rise, designed by architect Jack A. Charney and built in 1965, is full service and has valet parking, 24-hour security and a swimming pool. Two covered parking spaces are included with Collins’ unit.
Collins, 29, is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and antique dealer Jill Tavelman. She got her first taste of show business at the age of 2 with a role on the BBC show “Growing Pains.”
Since then, Collins has scored film roles in “Mirror Mirror” (2012), “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” (2013) and Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply” (2016).
Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.