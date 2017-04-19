Newscaster Lisa Breckenridge lists Pacific Palisades traditional for $4.2 million

Lisa Breckenridge, a familiar face in L.A.’s television news scene, and her husband, talent agent Andy Cohen, have listed their home in Pacific Palisades for sale at $4.195 million.

The couple bought the house two years ago from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige for $3.72 million, records show.

The traditional-style house, built in 2008, has classic curb appeal with shingle siding, crisp white trim and a balcony above the garage. White picket fencing and a gated arbor enclose a small patch of lawn in the front yard.

The traditional-style home in Pacific Palisades was previosly owned by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Nearly 4,100 square feet of living space contain an eat-in chef’s kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, a family room, five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms. Appointments such as crown molding, wainscoting and gleaming hardwood floors give the interior an East Coast vibe.

Outdoors, there’s a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a lounge. A rooftop deck with another fire feature takes in canyon and ocean views.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Breckenridge joined KTTV FOX 11 in 1999 and was a reporter on “Good Day L.A.” and an anchor on “News at Noon.” In January, she was reportedly was let go from the station as part of a restructuring.

Cohen is the son of Joel Cohen, the late literary and television packaging agent whose clients included Doris Day and Gary Marshall. The former ICM and Gersh agent has been with Octagon Entertainment since 2012.

