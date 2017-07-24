Equestrian retreat is off the beaten path in Lockwood Valley

Tucked away in Lockwood Valley, a remote community in northeastern Ventura County, this equestrian retreat offers direct access to rolling hills, trails and forests nearby.
Known as Spring Valley Ranch, the 240-acre property includes a rustic main house, horse facilities and fenced pastures. Wrap-around decking and a sleeping porch make the most of the mountain scenery.
The details
Location: 33224 Seymour Canyon Rd., Lockwood Valley, 93225
Asking price: $19 million
House size: 5,900 square feet, six bedrooms, four bathrooms
Lot size: 240 acres
Features: Cedar wood construction; two dressing rooms; covered sleeping balcony; wrap-around terrace/patio; 2,000-square-foot attached garage; barn with two heated tack rooms; two one-bedroom apartments; workshop
About the area: In the 93225 ZIP Code, there are 134 homes currently for sale with a median listing price of $240,000, according to Realtor.com.
Agents: Terri Harkins and Elizabeth Potter, Vista Sotheby’s International Realty, (310) 507-5746
