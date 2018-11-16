Studio City pad leased out by late rapper Mac Miller hits the market at $2.79 million

The Studio City home where late rapper Mac Miller recorded his show, “Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family,” is up for grabs at $2.79 million.
In the MTV2 series, which aired for two seasons (2013-2014), Miller lived in the upscale pad with his friends and used the lower unit as a studio space. He rented the home from 2011-2014, according to the listing brokerage.
Perched on a hill in the Silver Triangle neighborhood, it offers six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 6,220 square feet.
An infinity-edge pool and spa fronts the property, and four balconies take in views of the canyon and city. Through a double-door entry, there’s a dramatic staircase lined with Blue Barracuda granite and wrought-iron rails.
The granite continues in the kitchen, accenting the backsplash and topping the center island. Other highlights include a formal dining room and a living room with a fireplace. Both feature Italian tile floors.
Upstairs, one wing holds four bedrooms, and the other holds the master suite, which offers a fireplace, spa tub and cherry hardwood built-ins.
Scott Nell of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.
Miller, who died in September at 26, is a native of Pittsburgh. In addition to a bevy of mixtapes, he released five studio albums, including 2018’s “Swimming.”
His first studio album, 2011’s “Blue Slide Park,” was the first independently distributed album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since 1995.