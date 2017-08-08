Manhattan Beach estate on half an acre fetches $20 million

A Nantucket-style estate in the Hill Section of Manhattan Beach has sold for $20 million, making it among the priciest residential transactions in the history of the South Bay community.

The sale of the spacious 30-room house is bested only by a multifamily property on the Strand that changed hands in May for $21 million. There have been three sales of $18.4 million or more in Manhattan Beach this year, records show.

Sitting half a mile from the sand, the property features a 7,500-square-foot, five-bedroom main house, a cozy guest cottage, a saline swimming pool and a lawn lined with an array of shrubs and trees on more than half an acre of grounds.

The East Coast-inspired home in Manhattan Beach shares the half-acre lot with a saline swimming pool, a basketball court and a guest house. (Strand Hill Properties / Christie’s International Real Estate) (Strand Hill Properties / Christie’s International Real Estate)

Commanding ocean views are in full display on the property, which includes a basketball court. Other amenities include two rustic wine cellars and a subterranean lounge equipped for drinks and cigars.

Inside, East Coast-inspired architectural details blend with natural elements such as rough-hewn stone and reclaimed woods.

The final sale was $2.5 million down from the original asking price of $22.5 million.

Dave and Jennifer Caskey of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate represented the buyer and the seller, both of whom are local families and longtime Manhattan Beach residents.

The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90266 ZIP Code in June was $2.55 million based on 49 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was an 18.5% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

Visit and like the Hot Property Facebook page for more stories and updates throughout the week. It’s also a fine place to leave a tip.

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Mel Gibson lists his jungle retreat in Costa Rica; bring your own machete

Former Marion Davies estate with 10 bedrooms changes hands in Rancho Mirage

Soccer’s Landon Donovan cuts close tie to Staples Center

Soap star Shawn Christian cleans out of the Fairfax area